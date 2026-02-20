Youth in the Duwamish Valley Explore a World Without Waste

On Jan. 28, 20 youth from South Park and their parents gathered in the Duwamish River Community Hub on the south bank of the Duwamish River to celebrate all they’d learned and accomplished over the preceding nine months. Starting last May, the Duwamish Valley Sustainability Association (DVSA) launched a program to engage roughly two dozen students from around the neighborhood in a course of training that would familiarize them with the organization’s freshly debuted biodigester — a container-sized device that converts food waste into fuel and fertilizer — while teaching them about the circular economy and providing them the space to dream up their own project proposals.