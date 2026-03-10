From Tofu By-Product to Textiles, South Seattle Projects Cut Waste

The issues with cigarette butts are more than just aesthetic. The filters are toxic, packed with microplastics, nanoplastics, and other chemicals. When scattered in large amounts around the sidewalks in the neighborhood, they present health risks to not just the human and pet population in the CID, but also to the surrounding region. Rain carries butts from the impervious surfaces of the CID into stormwater drains, and those drains eventually empty into Puget Sound. The toxins then work their way up the aquatic food chain, from plankton to salmon to orcas.