PHOTO ESSAY | At 'Barbershop, Chat, & Chew' in Rainier Beach, Attendees Get Fades, Shape-Ups, and Space to Talk

Larry Wilmore, executive director and co-founder of Fathers and Sons Together (F.A.S.T), said, “Today is about more than just free haircuts, free food, and free activities. It’s about connection. It’s about creating space for real conversations between our youth and the adults who care about them so much. Fathers and Sons Together believes that strong families build strong communities. We believe prevention is more powerful than intervention, and when our young people are surrounded by positive role models, they rise to their full potential.”