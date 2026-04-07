A young Black boy tilts his head as a barber uses clippers to trim the youth's hair.
Jayveon, 5, tilts his head as he gets a trim on April 4 at “Barbershop, Chat, & Chew” at the Rainier Beach Community Center.(Photo: Susan Fried)
Community

PHOTO ESSAY | At 'Barbershop, Chat, & Chew' in Rainier Beach, Attendees Get Fades, Shape-Ups, and Space to Talk

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On April 4, dozens of families and community members gathered in the Rainier Beach Community Center gym for “Barbershop, Chat, & Chew," a free annual event where people got haircuts, played chess, and took part in conversations geared toward supporting the community. 

Larry Wilmore, executive director and co-founder of Fathers and Sons Together (F.A.S.T), said, “Today is about more than just free haircuts, free food, and free activities. It’s about connection. It’s about creating space for real conversations between our youth and the adults who care about them so much. Fathers and Sons Together believes that strong families build strong communities. We believe prevention is more powerful than intervention, and when our young people are surrounded by positive role models, they rise to their full potential.”

A Black man in a red baseball cap uses clippers to trim a Black youth's hair while the youth sits in a chair.
Barber Tony Brooks (left), from Brooks Family Barbershop, cuts the hair of 5-year-old Zayden Gaines at "Barbershop, Chat, & Chew." The annual event celebrated its 15th year.(Photo: Susan Fried)

Barber Daylon Frost, with Roaming Razors, said he’s volunteered for the last few years because “it’s awesome to be part of something positive that has such an impact on the kids and the community.”

The 15th annual event began as a way to bring people together. The barbershop has long been a place for Black men to gather and talk honestly with each other about family and community. The barbers who volunteered for “Barbershop, Chat, & Chew” see the positive effect the event has on the community.  

Frost and the five other barbers in attendance worked nonstop from noon to 4 p.m. while nearby, community members engaged in moderated conversations about ending violence, seeking collective solutions for community safety, and recognizing the importance of youth voices.

In addition to free haircuts and lunch, people could play chess with Detective Cookie’s Chess Club, meet the Buffalo Soldiers and their horses outside on the plaza, and listen to a poetry reading by Reagan Jackson and songs performed by Tiffany Wilson.  

A Black man in a red jackets assists a young Black youth, wearing a letterman jacket, on how to play chess.
Nadir (left) helps Asar, 5, with his chess moves during Fathers and Sons Together's annual event, "Barbershop, Chat, & Chew.”(Photo: Susan Fried)
A Black female detective in full uniform sits at a table with a chessboard.
Seattle Police Detective Brenda "Cookie” Bouldin attends "Barbershop, Chat, & Chew."(Photo: Susan Fried)

The event ended with a community rite of passage for the youth and a karaoke contest.   

A woman wearing a black jacket smiles while holding papers in her hands.
St. Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, who's running for MLK County Council, helps moderate a conversation about violence prevention and youth advocacy.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A Black woman wearing a brown cap and gold hoop earrings holds a mic as she sings.
Tiffany Wilson sings during the creative expression portion of "Barbershop, Chat, & Chew."(Photo: Susan Fried)
A Black teen with a large Afro holds a mic and sings.
Zoe Scott,14, sings at "Barbershop, Chat, & Chew." (Photo: Susan Fried)
A Black youth moves a chess piece on a board while an adult in a blue hoodie watches.
Jesseray, 11 (second to left), moves a chess piece while his grandmother looks on. Jesseray is a member of the Detective Cookie Chess Club.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A man in a black T-shirt and a diamond stud earring uses clippers to cut someone's hair.
Barber Steven Le (right), from Steven Blends, puts some final touches on a customer’s haircut.(Photo: Susan Fried)
A Black youth sits in a chair as he gets a haircut from a barber wearing black surgical gloves and a gold watch.
Turk, 6, keeps still as a barber trims his hair. (Photo: Susan Fried_

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