Seattle's Upcoming Climate Action Plan Update Could Prove Critical to the Health of South End Communities

But for the city government to know the best ways it can take action to serve its residents, it needs to hear from them — especially those most often left out of the conversation. To do that, the Green New Deal Oversight Board and OSE convened a series of community assemblies, each of which brought together two dozen community members over the course of two days to talk about the problems that mattered most to them and what they felt the city could do to address them. The outcomes of these assemblies were then used to inform the board's recommendations for how the city should spend the climate-focused funds generated through the JumpStart tax and also used to inform the update process for the new climate action plan.