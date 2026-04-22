On the Duwamish, Fishers Balance Salmon Runs, Polluted Waters, and Treaty Rights

Chad also remarks on the polluted waters and the five-lane road nearby, where he recalls recently seeing a gas truck and car collision. Indeed, while the river is an essential habitat for wildlife, it's also an industrial channel. The fishing bridge extends over a section of the Duwamish Waterway that stretches from the artificial Harbor Island to Tukwila and was declared a Superfund Site by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It gained this status in 2001, and it's a designation reserved for "sites of national priority" for cleanup, according to the EPA's website. The bridge is less than a thousand feet downstream from a cement plant, and the waters are full of discharged contaminants, like petroleum and arsenic, from multiple industries.