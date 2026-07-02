Indigiqueer Festival Turns Pier 62 Into a Space for Joy and Visibility
The fifth annual Indigiqueer Festival returned to Pier 62 on Seattle's waterfront during Pride weekend, bringing together Indigenous artists, performers, families, and allies for an afternoon centered on joy, culture, and community. The free festival featured traditional dance, drag performances, live music, art vendors, food, and opportunities for people of all backgrounds to celebrate Indigenous and 2SLGBTQIA+ identities in one of the city's most visible public spaces.
Throughout the afternoon, visitors explored an Indigenous artisan market featuring local Native makers, connected with community organizations, enjoyed Indigenous cuisine, and watched a lineup of performers that showcased the depth and diversity of Indigenous creativity. Traditional powwow dancers shared stories through movement, drag artists energized the crowd with vibrant performances, musicians filled the waterfront with song and spoken word artists reminded audiences of the resilience and strength of Indigenous communities.
While the performances captivated audiences throughout the day, many attendees said the heart of the festival was about the opportunity to gather.
For festival founder Hailey Tayathy (Quileute), that has been the vision since the event's inception. The idea for Indigiqueer grew out of conversations around an “Indigiqueer Joy” campaign several years ago, when Tayathy realized that joy wasn't just about seeing images of queer Indigenous people — it was about creating spaces where they could come together.
"I was like, you know what brings joy? Gathering," Tayathy said. "This idea of getting us all together in a space … it's a way of achieving joy."
That idea has resonated far beyond a single annual celebration. Now in its fifth year, Indigiqueer has become a staple of Seattle's Pride festivities and a gathering place for Indigenous 2SLGBTQIA+ communities across the Pacific Northwest. Tayathy said one of the most rewarding parts of watching the festival grow has been seeing people connect with one another and build community beyond the event itself.
"I've seen performers going off and doing their own shows with people they met here," Tayathy said.
She went on to share how neat she thought it was that people have even started new cultural groups inspired by Indigiqueer. The festival has become a place where friendships are formed, creative collaborations begin, and younger generations can see themselves reflected on stage.
That visibility was meaningful for attendee Harmony Perez (Little Shell Ojibwe), whose favorite part of the festival was watching the traditional dance performances.
"I just found it very beautiful," Perez said. "I really love traditional dancing, and it inspires me to want to create art and be more in touch with my culture that I'm not as in touch with."
Perez also pointed to the significance of hosting the event at Pier 62, where thousands of Seattle residents and visitors pass through each weekend.
"I think they're super important to show that we're here," Perez said. "Especially having it right on the pier, right smack in the middle of the heart of Seattle. Everybody's passing by. It's awesome representation."
For performer Kellen Lewis, the festival represented both a homecoming and an opportunity to share a personal story through dance. Lewis, (Niimíipuu or Nez Perce), was born in Seattle and now lives in Spokane.
"I put together a small set for the Indigiqueer Festival that told a story for the audience to follow," Lewis said. "It felt great returning to the lands where my dance journey first began to share a bit of my heart for the audience."
Although performing was a highlight, Lewis said what stood out most was the atmosphere of the festival itself.
"My favorite part of the Indigiqueer Festival was the spirit of gathering," he said. "Many Indigenous folks had a place to come together, share story, and support one another. Beyond that, many non-Native folks had the opportunity to experience Indigenous community, art, food, and culture. It was truly a wonderful celebration."
Lewis believes those opportunities are especially valuable for younger generations navigating both Indigenous and queer identities.
"These events are important for people to access and celebrate queerness and Indigeneity," he said. "As an adult, I wish I had these spaces to join when I was younger. Now it is a thriving reality that creates space for intergenerational gathering, celebration, and joy."
That sense of joy carried particular weight this year. Tayathy acknowledged that many members of the community have been navigating violence due to targeted anti-transgender and anti-drag federal policies. She also shared that some partner organizations pulled their funding for the event.
Against that backdrop, Indigiqueer has become more than a festival. It has become a reminder of the importance of showing up for one another.
At the beginning of the day, Tayathy admitted feeling emotionally drained.
"I kind of felt like I was just going through the motions," Tayathy said. "But by the end of it, I feel lighter. I feel better."
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