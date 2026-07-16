PHOTO ESSAY | Soccer Fans in Seattle Feel the Love — and Heartbreak — of World Cup

Peter Berbrugge, who has lived on Beacon Hill for 30 years, had watched Mexico play during a World Cup viewing party at El Centro de la Raza in 2022, so he contacted the organization to find out if it was going to hold an event this year. He said he received a nice reply and was thrilled to learn there was a watch party scheduled for June 27, for the Panama vs. England and Colombia vs. Portugal games. "I may be the only Englishman here, but that's okay," he said. "I've had a great time, and no one does it better than El Centro de la Raza."