9 South Seattle Sites Serve Free Summer Meals Through Aug. 21

This year, families with school children are eligible to get grocery vouchers called SUN Bucks, a summer EBT program that provides a one-time $120 benefit per child, at the sites. "Costs are rising for groceries, a lot more families are feeling the pinch from that, and there's been some cuts to other safety-net programs on the federal level," said Moran. "So, we're just happy to be able to step in and provide this resource for Seattle kids and families."