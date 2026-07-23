Seattle City Councilmembers Reverse Course on Universal School Meals

Wilson's original plan for the FEPP Levy included expanding the Seattle Preschool Program, free mental healthcare for Seattle teens, increasing access to post-secondary education, and increasing direct payments to childcare workers. But the part that received the most attention, and seemed to generate the most fervent support, was the universal free school meals program. The proposal would have spent $3.3 million the first year and $4.7 million the second year. After that, the universal school meals would have been paid for by the state, through Gov. Bob Ferguson's plan for a future millionaires' tax.