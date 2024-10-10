City Council Approves $20,000 Increase to Police Recruitment Bonuses and Surveillance Technology in Response to Public Safety Concerns
This week, Seattle City Council voted to pass legislation approving an increase in police recruitment bonuses and the installation of a CCTV camera system with Real-Time Crime Center Software in order to address public safety concerns. CB 120862 regarding police recruitment bonuses modifies the City’s contract with the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), which negotiated recruitment bonuses of $30,000, by increasing the sign-on bonuses for new police officers to $50,000.
“The City’s greatest responsibility is the safety of our residents, and we must address the issue of losing more officers than we are able to hire,” stated Council President Sara Nelson in a press release that was sent to the Emerald. “Our goal is to attract the best police recruits in the nation to Seattle, and we must provide them and their colleagues with the tools to do their jobs most effectively once they are here.”
As the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and City struggle to increase SPD’s workforce, the installation of CCTV cameras and crime center software is intended to provide law enforcement with additional resources to promote public safety and respond to gun violence, human trafficking, and persistent crime, the press release states.
City Council recently passed Stay Out of Areas of Prostitution (SOAP) and Stay Out of Drug Areas (SODA) bills banning individuals charged with drug and prostitution-related offenses from designated areas within the City of Seattle. According to Councilmember Bob Kettle, the installation of CCTV cameras and crime center software will allow SPD to enforce these bans as they work to hire more officers.
“Both pieces of legislation build on the City Council’s strategic work this year to improve public safety by expanding tools to accelerate police hiring, improve the technologies available to help police stop crimes in real-time, and keep drug-related criminals out of designated areas of the city,” Kettle stated in the press release.
On Sept. 24, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced his 2025–2026 budget proposal, which has been criticized for proposing to cut funding for social services in order to double down on public safety. The budget proposes $10 million in overtime pay for SPD officers and an additional $10 million for emphasis patrols. Public hearings on the budget will occur on Oct. 16 and Nov. 12. City Council is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the budget on Nov. 21.