COLUMN | J.J. Crawford's Rise Signals New Era for Rainier Beach Hoops

It is a couple of weeks ago, the reigning WIAA state 3A boys basketball champions are holding their first practice of the year, and already there is a major development. You'd think it was the late addition of the No. 1 prospect in the country, but that's old news. Rainier Beach High School's glorious hoops past, in the form of former NBA great Jamal Crawford, has just measured up with the program's glorious future, his son, J.J., the freshman phenom who now sees nearly eye-to-eye with his father.