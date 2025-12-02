Composite graphic showing seven former Rainier Beach basketball alumni drafted in the NBA first round, each pictured in different pro uniforms around a lit basketball arena, with the title ‘The Magnificent Seven’ centered on the court.
A composite illustration showcases seven former Rainier Beach players drafted in the NBA's first round.(Graphics: Creative Commons and Canva)
From Crawford to Christie: Ranking Rainier Beach's Seven NBA First-Round Picks

The Rainier Beach High School boys basketball program has produced seven first-round NBA Draft picks. All but Doug Christie played under long-time Vikings coach Mike Bethea.

Here is a ranking, based on performance in the pros:

Glenn Nelson covered the Sonics and the NBA at The Seattle Times for 17 years. He was a founding executive at Rivals.com, a co-founder at Scout.com, and the founder of ESPN HoopGurlz, a national website about women's and girls' basketball. He has won regional awards for his columns about race for the South Seattle Emerald.

