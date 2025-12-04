COLUMN | Tyran Stokes Ignites Rainier Beach Opener With 31-Point Dunk Fest

In fact, Stokes has inspired Bethea and Rainier Beach to think bigger than just a state title defense this year. The Vikings have rebuilt their 2025–26 schedule to fit in a berth at the Les Schwab Invitational for a field in Portland right after Christmas that will include Sierra Canyon (California), ranked No. 1 in the country by Max Preps, and Columbus (Miami), ranked No. 5, one spot ahead of Rainier Beach. Over New Years, Rainier Beach will play traditional national powers Mater Dei (California) and Duncanville (Texas) in Arizona. Over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend in January, the Vikings will travel to Springfield, Massachusetts, to take on No. 18 Bishop McNamara (Maryland) in the Hoophall Classic.