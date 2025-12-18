COLUMN | It's 'Tyran Time' as Rainier Beach Faces Its Toughest Schedule

As much as Stokes profiles as a scoring goliath, to the tune of 35.3 points a game so far, what has stood out most are his instincts for the game, overall unselfishness, and leadership skills. The Vikings' offense operates mostly through him, either by Stokes bringing the ball up court or his being isolated in the mid-post area. He has averaged 6.5 assists per game, an eye-popping total for such a prolific scorer.