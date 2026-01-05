People on the Street: What the South End Wants From Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson
Last November, Katie Wilson narrowly defeated incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell, signaling a potential progressive shift in Seattle's political leadership.
Wilson's inauguration was on Jan. 2.
Before taking office, Wilson has spent the last 14 years in Seattle organizing behind the scenes for the JumpStart tax, minimum wage increases, and expanded access to free transit for youth. Now as mayor, Wilson has the executive authority over city departments to implement policy changes across the city.
But what will that change look like?
After months of pundits and politicos speculating what will come from this transition, the South Seattle Emerald hit the streets before Wilson's inauguration to ask South End residents a two-part question about their expectations for the new administration.
Their comments have been edited for length and clarity.
Questions
What do you hope to see the Wilson administration prioritize in its first 100 days?
How can Mayor Katie Wilson be accountable to the South End in her four-year term?
Natnael Fentahun
First 100 Days
In the first 100 days, I don't really have high expectations for such a short amount of time, but she could set up our expectations for what to look forward to.
Full Term
You know, I'm from here, and I know we need more affordable housing, but we also need more accountability in that affordable housing. She needs to make it a place you want to live.
Jackie Vaughn
First 100 Days
We need community organizers to be centered in this administration. I'd love to see more opportunities for Black women who are already doing the work here in South Seattle. We're embedded in our community, so this is the time for her administration to bring in existing organizing efforts led by Black women.
Full Term
Black maternal health is a nationwide crisis, and it is here in Seattle. We need to center community health —that means support for managing births and pregnancies for Black people. Trusting and building on community power is what accountability will look like.
Alex W.
First 100 Days
We need city jobs for people to help clean up the streets and help the city run, especially overnight. I moved here from downtown, and the South End feels neglected.
Full Term
We don't have enough services for the homeless. All we have is police responses when we really need social workers and alternatives to cops.
Ronald Lopez
First 100 Days
We need families to be able to use our parks. The homeless situation is a product of the cost of living and our mental health crisis in Washington. We need safe parks.
Full Term
Our police officers are not trained to deal with mental health issues. We need social workers to respond to emergencies. At the root, we also need to make living in Seattle affordable. People shouldn't be in the streets.
Claudia R.
(Interview conducted in Spanish and translated by Oliver Miska.)
First 100 Days
I think she should focus on security for our community. I don't know if it is included, but I think it includes the homeless in Chinatown. I hope she helps the people and helps the small businesses.
Full Term
In the long term, I hope she makes things more affordable to live in Seattle. Also, Mayor Wilson should make more employment opportunities for immigrant people.
Oliver Treanor Miska is a queer Seattleite, educator, organizer, and political consultant. They are the founder of Solidarity Policy and work as a government relations specialist for the Lavender Rights Project.