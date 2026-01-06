Weeks Later, Beacon Hill Cyclists Still Seek Answers After Fatal Hit-and-Run
A small group gathered in Beacon Hill on the evening of Jan. 2 for a vigil to mourn the loss of a friend and beloved cycling community member near a hit-and-run crash site at the corner of Beacon Avenue South and South Stevens Street. They also asked the community for help in leads to finding the driver.
Attendees huddled at the northeast corner to honor a cyclist from the Central District known as "Alley, Serge or Sergio." A photograph of Alley with the quote "We will always ride with you" was placed on the existing candles and bouquets.
On Dec. 14, the 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car while attempting to cross South Beacon Avenue by a driver heading southbound, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).
Chris Quigley was a longtime friend of Alley and recounted a time they cycled along a trail where they needed to navigate over a log. Alley had welded her own very heavy bike to carry beer and firewood for the outing and helped Quigley lift his bike over the log too. "So strong, so kind," Quigley said, describing Alley. "And stylish."
The Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) has identified the vehicle as a 1997–1999 white Toyota Camry with gold emblems and damage on the windshield, hood, and passenger side headlight, according to an SPD Blotter. The blotter requests that those with information about the vehicle or driver reach TCIS to assist the ongoing investigation (206-684-8923).
At the time of publication, SPD did not respond to an inquiry about the proceedings of the investigation.
There have been five recorded collisions at the intersection at Beacon Avenue South and South Stevens Street since 2020, according to Seattle Department of Transportation's (SDOT) Seattle GeoData. SDOT finished street improvements for bicycle and pedestrian safety along Beacon Avenue South in the fall. These included removing a bus stop north of South Stevens Street as well as adding crosswalks and bike lanes along the corridor.
Robert Getch, the co-chair of Beacon Hill Safe Streets, said the design of the intersection is not safe enough for pedestrians and cyclists in the business district that surrounds it.
"There's no amount of efficiency that can bring back a person," Getch said. "If it takes putting in new crosswalks or updating stop signs or putting in a traffic signal, even if there is cost or changes or impacts, I think it's worth it."
The street near the intersection is flanked by the restaurant Homer, Hey Jude Goods, and Sinclair Gas Station and Convenience Store.
"The incident is super distressing and very unnerving that it happened right in front of both of our businesses," said Sara Knowles, owner of Hey Jude and Homer.
Knowles explained that she is currently working with Burdick Security to obtain footage from the camera stationed outside of Homer.
Sarah Kerr is Alley's close friend who organizes local bike rides and other community events and launched a GoFundMe to gather funds for Alley's memorial expenses and their family's travel costs.
"We need every eye out there," Kerr said. "I'm not going to stop looking for this person, and this person should own up to what they did."
SPD's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is accepting tips on the case at 206-684-8923.