Over 150 Gather at Seattle VA Vigil Honoring Alex Pretti

Sean Butterfield, a hospice nurse at Kaiser Permanente, drew a personal connection to Pretti's death. "My mom was an ICU nurse for the VA for most of her career," Butterfield said. "I know she would absolutely be out here too if she were still with us." He noted that Pretti represented the caliber of health care worker he knows and respects: "That guy could have just as well been me and half the people that I know."