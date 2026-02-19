In First State of the City Address, Mayor Katie Wilson Centers Safety, Affordability, Homelessness

For renters, Wilson hopes to work with the City Council to rein in deceptive and abusive practices while expanding the creation of affordable housing throughout the city. For homeowners, Wilson plans to expand programs for affordable homeownership and down-payment assistance. And Wilson wants landlords and developers to be at the table through these plans. She also discussed her greatest achievement as a private citizen: the creation of the Social Housing Developer. She announced the City Council had approved $115 million for the developer.