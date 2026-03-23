South End Life: In Rainier Beach, 'Activations' Help Community Members Connect

Berrysmith says they needed a "safe haven" when they were growing up and then leaned into nature. Their first job as a teen was trail restoration work. "We were moving buckets of gravel. It was hard work," said Berrysmith. "But then I saw the trail that we restored, and I realized why I worked. It was so that people could see and experience a better space and it can be a bit easier for them to access. … The point of the story was that something needed to be changed, they worked to change it, and now it's better."