Judkins Park Photographer Centers Indigenous Stewardship in New Book

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In the late '70s, the International Whaling Commission sent a scientist team to look at the health of whale populations. They stood on the ice and counted whales that went by. Their estimate of the number of whales was low, and they banned hunting them. This was devastating to the local Iñupiat community, who depended on whale hunting for subsistence. The local elders knew the scientists had the numbers wrong and told the scientists bowhead whales also swim under the ice and away from shore where you can't see them. They said the population is many times bigger.

The local community elders said, "Look, we know that you can do good science, but you need help, so we're going to have our hunters get you to the places that you didn't go to, and we're going to use traditional models to show you where the whales are." The new count came back at closer to 8,000 whales. After that, the locals very quickly were able to obtain rights in court to manage their own whales. Thirty years later, the population of bowhead whale numbers have more than tripled under Indigenous management, while they hunt the whales.