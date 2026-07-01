Some CID Businesses See Fewer Customers Despite World Cup Crowds
"Respect the locals, please tip well."
Those words grace an unsigned message on a bulletin board in Hing Hay Park, a message intended for the nearly 750,000 visitors estimated to be visiting Seattle for the FIFA World Cup. But one stadium neighborhood is much quieter than community leaders had prepared for.
For nearly two years, CID Small Business Relief Team (SBRT) and the SeattleFWC26 have been helping businesses prepare for the six scheduled FIFA games at Lumen Field, including this week's July 1 match where Belgium faces Senegal. Despite increased staffing, overstocking, storefront improvements, and community events, the SBRT says some businesses are seeing less foot traffic than normal.
The slowdown is "likely due to regular customers and employees avoiding the downtown area, followed by a surge of visitors after matches end, with some businesses benefiting more from the rush of people than others," a press release read.
In 2024 and 2025, the SBRT identified the community's top concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup: coordination between essential services like sanitation and transportation, neighborhood safety and accessibility, and more marketing efforts and events to draw more visitors. But these efforts haven't been enough to boost business.
In an Instagram post on June 22, Anh Oi Bake Shop, a Vietnamese-American bakeshop in Japantown, reported its worst recorded sales. Owner Vince Vu believes the culture of sports tourism "repels" locals, resulting in the struggle of CID business owners.
"I think there's very little overlap between sports tourism and culturally specific, culturally resonant businesses," Vu said in the post. "Bars? Absolutely. Fast, casual American dining like pizza or burgers? Slam dunk … I never stood a chance, y'all."
About two blocks south of the bakeshop, businesses haven't seen much of a change since matches began last month. At Happy Lamb Hot Pot, workers haven't served many tourists in the last month, though they have experienced a small rush of customers from graduation season, a server said.
At Oasis Tea Zone, manager Antonio Ortiz believes most World Cup fans have gone to Pioneer Square and downtown to celebrate, while Chinatown has been "left to the side."
Sales at the boba shop have generally remained the same since the first match. With average sales usually ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 a day, the store initially anticipated a daily increase that might reach $8,000 to $10,000.
But even on game days, Ortiz hasn't seen a difference in customers or sales.
"We still have the same numbers — so it's not disappointing, but not about what we were expecting," Ortiz said.
Some establishments are seeing a fluctuation in sales and foot traffic. On game days, A+ Hong Kong Kitchen can see up to a 15% increase in sales from customers coming in for lunch after matches end. But on days where games are held in other host cities, sales could drop even lower than average, manager Tiffany Chim said.
"Because I think people are just at home watching the game," Chim said. "During the game times, we have no business because everyone is in the field. After the game, like 2 p.m., we get business at 2:50 [p.m.]."
In June, SBRT held two FIFA watch parties and the CID Summer Kickoff, which included the neighborhood's official Guinness World Records attempt at the largest dim sum gathering. The team is encouraging tourists and Seattleites to attend upcoming events, including other watch parties, food walks, and the Seafair Torchlight Parade.
This article is published under a Seattle Human Services Department grant, “Resilience Amidst Hate,” in response to anti-Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander violence.
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