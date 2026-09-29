What Does South Seattle Want in a New Police Chief?

But a split arose on whether the next chief should be an internal hire from SPD or an outside candidate. A man with a gray beard and a hoodie said a current SPD officer would have a "passion" for Seattle and want what's best for the city, while a woman wearing a seafoam-green turtleneck and dangling earrings said SPD is in disarray and that an outside hire would be better. Regardless, the group agreed the next chief and their family should live in Seattle because, as the man said, "that's part of the gig."