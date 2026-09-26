The Roundup: What's Up (and Down) With Wilson's Budget?

A

CN: Essentially, what the mayor's budget proposal is doing is closing a budget deficit that's been going on for the past six years. That's the easiest way to describe it, but this deficit has been here since the Durkan and Harrell administrations. The reasons the mayor gave for the deficit are rapid growth and the increased need for government services. That’s the spending side of it. And so the mayor wanted to have a budget surplus, even though her office didn’t like the term "budget surplus," they wanted reporters to call it a "rightsizing of the budget," and that’s a quote.

But what they did was move things around and did cuts to a lot of different departments in order to go from negative $175 million, which is what they were projected to have, to positive $15 million. So that was a lot of cuts, mostly into the Department of Transportation. But then there's also places that are getting more money. The police department is getting more money. They got a cut of $9 million, but somehow will also get an increase of $68 million.

Overall, most of the cuts are to staff, and most of those are to vacant positions. Those are the kinds of things that she had to do to right the ship, as she said, and to rightsize the budget.