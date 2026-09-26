The Roundup: What's Up (and Down) With Wilson's Budget?
What's up, South End?
We had a big week in local politics. Mayor Katie Wilson announced her 2027–28 budget, and there were a few surprises.
First, though some tied Wilson to the "defund the police" movement during her campaign, this proposal increases police spending nearly 14% and includes funding for 1,250 SPD positions, 66 more than the current budget.
In fairness, the bulk of the new spending is due to money tied to things like salary increases, which come from the last Seattle Police Officers Guild contract, which was signed under Mayor Bruce Harrell's administration.
But the budget also accounts for $100 million in upstream investments related to public safety, which covers the items in Wilson's recently proposed plan to address gun violence.
Big picture, Wilson's $9 billion budget proposal is aimed at closing a $175 million general fund deficit — and it does it without raising any major new taxes.
While these are the items that caught my eye, there's plenty more to discuss. And I happen to know the perfect person for the conversation: Contributing politics reporter Connor Nash, a former economist, was at the meeting where Wilson announced the budget.
This week, I spoke with Connor about the budget and what it means for the South End.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: You were in the room when the mayor announced this budget. Can you give me a quick overview of what's in it?
CN: Essentially, what the mayor's budget proposal is doing is closing a budget deficit that's been going on for the past six years. That's the easiest way to describe it, but this deficit has been here since the Durkan and Harrell administrations. The reasons the mayor gave for the deficit are rapid growth and the increased need for government services. That’s the spending side of it. And so the mayor wanted to have a budget surplus, even though her office didn’t like the term "budget surplus," they wanted reporters to call it a "rightsizing of the budget," and that’s a quote.
But what they did was move things around and did cuts to a lot of different departments in order to go from negative $175 million, which is what they were projected to have, to positive $15 million. So that was a lot of cuts, mostly into the Department of Transportation. But then there's also places that are getting more money. The police department is getting more money. They got a cut of $9 million, but somehow will also get an increase of $68 million.
Overall, most of the cuts are to staff, and most of those are to vacant positions. Those are the kinds of things that she had to do to right the ship, as she said, and to rightsize the budget.
MD: I want to go straight to our neighborhood. I've seen plenty of overall coverage, but what does this budget mean for the South End?
CN: On top of the speech itself, I attended a technical briefing, and the mayor did have slides that named Rainier Beach. I also went through the 754-page budget proposal and searched for South End neighborhoods. And one of the big things coming our way is $600,000, which is not new money, it's a reallocation of money, to create a new after-school program in Rainier Beach High School.
There's also an additional $300,000 that's going to go to increasing the sites for the Teen Late Night program. There's going to be $108 million for new bathrooms at parks, and one of those parks is going to be Cheryl Chow Park, just off of Rainier Avenue. We're also getting money for cultural districts in Columbia City and Georgetown. And lastly, the South Precinct is getting $8 million more, and that is one of the larger increases for police precincts.
MD: Can we do rapid-fire with a few issues that I know are important to the South End? Public safety, housing, and transit are always top of mind. Starting with public safety, the mayor increased the police budget and set aside $100 million for community investments in public safety. How do these ideas coincide, and what is her big-picture plan for safety?
CN: When it comes to the police, I will say that it's a nearly 14% increase in the police budget, which is bigger than what Bruce Harrell did, and it funds Mayor Wilson's recent gun-violence plan. I asked in the technical meeting if Maritza Rivera’s plan was getting funded in this budget, and for an answer, [Wilson's team] actually read a script. They said a lot, in the end; they mentioned $300,000 for any other priorities anyone has.
But essentially, the gun-violence plan the mayor released and everything in it is included. I found it very interesting that we're going to 1,250 SPD positions, but we are cutting some civilian positions, like three civilian police accountability positions are being cut. But I will say, and this is a quote from the meeting: "This does not translate to any human beings being fired."
MD: Rapid-fire — what did you hear on housing and homelessness?
CN: With housing, and this is from the mayor's speech, there is no reduction to rental assistance or tenant services. Unlike the police items, this one does fit into her campaign strategy: preserving no reductions to services, and she is proposing a fee for the rental junk fee ban as well, like the fee for landlords. There’s also going to be $183 million toward homelessness services, which involves building out shelters, and $37 million is for shelter expansion.
One part that is interesting, and that I'm going to dig into more, is that she’s cutting $8 million to the shelters that we're losing because we no longer need to fund them. But I was like, What shelters are we talking about? That's something I'll be looking into.
And finally, I'll just say, I know we're talking about housing, but there's also $55 million for food security and access. That adds $6 million to Fresh Bucks and makes sure that universal meals are funded as well.
MD: Last, but certainly not least, what's in there on transit?
CN: From Wilson's speech, she said, and I'm paraphrasing, "I will not pretend that SDOT cuts are not painful." That was the biggest part of the deficit that Wilson was trying to deal with. So anything that was part of the transit levy: untouched. And that's in its own bucket of money. And she also said the things that involve her Vision Zero goal will be untouched. All of those will be funded, and they include traffic calming and safety projects on Rainier Avenue and MLK.
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Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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