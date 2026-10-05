Rainier Beach Businesses Address Safety While Helping Their Shops Thrive

Said recounted being told by people outside of the community that Rainier Beach is dangerous, but when he and his wife passed out flyers in the neighborhood to announce the restaurant opening, he was moved by how well the neighbors knew each other. "The people here are super friendly and welcoming," he said. "We never worried about safety until the last few years, when there have been more shootings." Looking out the large front windows, Said mentioned that traffic on Rainier Avenue South is fast and busy. "Slower-paced traffic and walking-friendly [streets] would bring more pedestrians."