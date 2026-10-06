Neighbors Seek to Save a South Brandon Street Willow From Proposed Development
Ann-Dee Levine feels a special connection to the weeping willow at 4802 S. Brandon St. Her dog, a mixed breed named Huxley, often visited the tree, which sits on private property on the border of Seward Park and Hillman City.
"My beloved dog passed away," Levine said at a Sept. 30 gathering held by the Trees and People Coalition at the Columbia Branch of the Seattle Public Library. As she spoke, children outside peeked through the windows. "One of his favorite places was that tree, and now some of his ashes are spread there."
But the property is slated for development, and current plans indicate the single-family home that's there will be replaced by four townhomes — and the willow will be removed.
And while community members insist they don't want to stop the development from moving forward, they do have a goal: to protect the tree.
"It feels hypocritical to live in a city that loves trees but has terrible tree ordinances," Levine said.
The gathering drew more than a dozen people who shared stories about the tree, commenting on its beauty and how it provides shade during the summer heat. One teen who spoke said they were concerned about what would happen to the animals and creatures that call the willow home if the tree is cut down.
Some in attendance have contacted the city to find a way to save the tree. As of Oct. 5, the city had received 407 public comments about the proposed development, with many commenters requesting a public meeting to discuss the project.
June BlueSpruce with Trees and People Coalition, a nonprofit with a mission to protect city trees and educate community members about their benefits, said the contracting developer for the property is Mike Vernlund of Real Property Associates Inc. The current proposed development plan would demolish the current owner's home and build four three-story subdivision townhomes, each roughly 34 feet tall. One of the townhomes would be reserved for the current homeowner.
BlueSpruce said that although construction permits have yet to be approved, she has spoken to the developer. "He sounds confident that it will definitely happen," she said, adding that development is "planned for about December."
Several attempts by the Emerald to reach Vernlund were unsuccessful.
Sandy Shettler, a member of Tree Action Seattle, said there isn't much people can do to stop a developer from taking down a tree. "Tree ordinance is different for residents and developers," Shettler said.
The willow on South Brandon Street is designated a Tier 2 tree, meaning it is 24 inches or greater in diameter at standard height, which typically makes it a protected tree. But a newsletter from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) states, "Removal of Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, or Tier 4 trees is generally prohibited in all zones when no development is proposed either on developed property or undeveloped land. While tree removal is generally prohibited when no development is proposed, the tree protection regulations have several new exemptions and allowances for tree removal." (Editor's Note: Boldface appears in the original.)
"As a homeowner, I couldn't take down a tree if I wanted to," said Levine, adding, "but if I sold my home to a developer, the tree would be gone."
Last year in Columbia City, a group of trees, some believed to be more than 100 years old, were cut down by a developer to create single-family homes. Tree activists then complained that the city's tree ordinance favored developers.
But not everyone agrees how best to care for the willow. Matt Pfister, who lives across the street from the tree and spoke outside of the meeting, said, "I don't want to see the tree go. But I know it is an older tree with some health problems." He added, "When the tree isn't maintained, it can drape over the street, making it hard to see."
In early October, some of the willow's branches draped over 48th Avenue South. Some of those same branches were close to a utility line.
The standard height range for a weeping willow is 50–100 feet, and its width can stretch 40–70 feet. Fresh willow bark contains salicin, a chemical that, when it decomposes in the human body, becomes salicylic acid, which is closely related to the synthetic pain reliever aspirin.
With the proposed development approaching, members of Trees and People Coalition and Tree Action Seattle don't seek to stop the project from happening. Instead, their goal is to propose changes to the development plan and free space on the property so the tree can stay.
They hope that enough public comments requesting a public meeting with SDCI will provide an opportunity to sit with both the developer and city officials. There, community members would share alternative development plans that could bring new housing to the neighborhood and protect the tree.
"It is a false dichotomy to say that we can only have housing or trees," said one person at the meeting. "We can have both."
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