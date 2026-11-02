For Some Latino-Owned Businesses, Providing Food Is a Way to Support the South End

Garcia, who grew up in Burien, began to connect with local Latino businesses as a way to invite them to participate in food and monetary donations for AAP's food bank, which serves 500 families in South King County. After understanding more about the struggles of Latino-owned small businesses, Garcia brought together a cohort of businesses that had participated in the programs and offered to support them through the development of branding kits. She also gathered $27,000 in donations and created a voucher system to feed community members. AAP used the money to offer upfront payments to Latino restaurants, cafés, and grocery stores, and then the organization distributed vouchers at their food bank, which people could then spend at designated restaurants and grocery stores.