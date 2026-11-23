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We've reached a capacity issue with the Longhouse. We have around 700 members. For the [art] market specifically, we want more space for the artists. We had the opportunity to purchase the warehouse just to the south of our property, and then we did the outreach to the community to learn about what they want to see there. They wanted to prioritize youth and families with a community center idea. It'll be great to spread out and have regular programs here for youth and for tribal members. There'll be a dedicated basketball court and an upper-story track area, classroom spaces, and a multimedia room. We can have after-school programs and summer programs there.

We're set to receive about $7 million in funding from the Seattle Equitable Development Initiative and planning is underway. The tribe is fundraising to cover the cost for operating the space for a year after it's built. We expect the new youth center to open in early 2029.