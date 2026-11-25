RIP Route 7: King County Approves Plan to Replace It With RapidRide R Line
It's official: Route 7 is headed toward elimination after the King County Council voted unanimously Nov. 24 to approve the implementation of the RapidRide R Line, despite community pushback.
Over the past several months, lawmakers reintroduced a proposal that would eliminate the Route 7 bus and replace it with a RapidRide Line. The approval of the ordinance establishes the general route and bus stops of the R Line and will allow King County Metro to move into the next design phase. RapidRide service is currently scheduled to begin in 2032.
"It is crucial that we keep this vital transit project moving forward to benefit the residents of Southeast Seattle," said Rhonda Lewis, outgoing District 2 councilmember and sponsor of the ordinance. "The R Line will provide faster and more frequent service on one of Metro's busiest pathways; a historic, well-used one."
This proposal has sparked heated conversation. While Route 7 is the second-busiest bus route in the entire county, with more than 11,000 daily riders, few people showed up to testify before the council vote.
Some see the RapidRide line as a great investment for South Seattle's transit system. Others have criticized the plan over the elimination of up to 36 stops, which could negatively impact people with disabilities and elders.
There's been nearly a six-year pause since the project first began. The groundwork started in 2019 before coming to a halt in 2020 due to the pandemic and funding delays.
King County Metro says the addition of a RideRide line in South Seattle would bring faster and more reliable bus service and upgrade bus stops. Metro would also work with the City of Seattle to improve roads and sidewalks.
Addressing Community Concerns
But the biggest concern voiced by riders is that the RapidRide line could skip up to 36 existing Route 7 stops. Of the stops slated to be eliminated, they would be serviced by other routes, such as routes 9, 14, 50, 106, 107, and 547 or be within 0.2 miles of a planned R Line stop. Community members have said that not everyone can walk those longer distances, especially elders, people with disabilities, and those with children.
Even councilmembers have questioned the trade-offs of bringing this service to South Seattle, given community concerns.
"When we hear from members of the surrounding community … that this service will actually be a degradation because of loss of stops, frequent and reliable service is only as good as people's ability to get on it," said Claudia Balducci, District 6 council member at a Nov. 17 Transportation, Economy, and Environment committee meeting.
But ultimately, the full council voted to approve the ordinance to avoid further delay.
To address those concerns, at the Nov. 24 meeting, Lewis and Teresa Mosqueda, District 8 councilmember, cosponsored an amendment that would require Metro to continue gathering feedback from residents and community organizations on the location of bus stops.
"[The amendment] strikes a reasonable balance between keeping the project moving and ensuring that we are lifting up the voices of the impacted communities and factoring those into final station decisions," said Steffanie Fain, District 5 councilmember. "It also gives us an opportunity to hear and understand how that community feedback is incorporated."
Projected Timeline
November 2026: King County Council approves the general route and station locations for the RapidRide R Line
December 2026 and January 2027: Community feedback meetings
2028: Metro expects to finalize the route and stop locations
2030: Construction is scheduled to begin
2032: RapidRide service is scheduled to begin
Speeding Up the RapidRide Timeline
The final route and location of the stops could be finalized in 2028. Construction is set to begin in 2030. King County Executive Girmay Zahilay proposed funding in this year's budget to expedite the delivery of the bus.
Zahilay previously spoke with the Emerald and said he is committed to creating a separate service plan for residents who live near the South Prentice loop to ensure they continue to have access to transit.
While the RapidRide R Line is anticipated to begin service in 2032, Zahilay has voiced his commitment to speed up the process to deliver the service faster to residents.
According to council staff at the Nov. 24 meeting, now that the ordinance is approved, Metro will be in charge of deciding the R Line's route and stops. If the council wanted to intervene during the design process, it could put forward a motion or an ordinance.
Saldaña Drives Push for Future Meetings
Shortly after being sworn in as the new District 2 councilmember, Rebecca Saldaña told the Emerald that she's already met with the executive and Metro and will continue to meet with them regularly to oversee the project.
Looking ahead, Saldaña expressed how she would like to build a work plan with Metro that's more hands-on and engaging.
"I do think moving forward, we know we can do better, but we definitely want to make sure that it's actually owned by the community," Saldaña said.
Metro said that during the upcoming community engagement, the design process will include talking to community members about the proposed station locations and whether additional stations should be added.
According to Saldaña, she and Metro will host upcoming meetings in December and January to gather more community feedback about the Rapid Ride R Line.
In the meantime, King County Metro recommends community members sign up for updates on the R Line webpage and email feedback to rapidride@kingcounty.gov.
Metro is required to brief the Transportation, Economy, and Environment Committee by June 30, 2028, on station decisions, transit safety task force recommendations, and community feedback.
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