But the biggest concern voiced by riders is that the RapidRide line could skip up to 36 existing Route 7 stops. Of the stops slated to be eliminated, they would be serviced by other routes, such as routes 9, 14, 50, 106, 107, and 547 or be within 0.2 miles of a planned R Line stop. Community members have said that not everyone can walk those longer distances, especially elders, people with disabilities, and those with children.