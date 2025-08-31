The Roundup: A Super-Famous Soccer Player Is in Seattle; Will He Play?
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
One of the most famous athletes in the world will be in Seattle this weekend.
Lionel Messi is coming to town with Inter Miami to take on the Sounders for the Leagues Cup title. And as we get closer and closer to the showdown, one big question looms: Will Messi actually play?
I remember heading to Lumen Field years ago hoping to watch Zlatan Ibrahimović when he came to Seattle with LA Galaxy — only to be disappointed when it was announced an hour before kickoff that Zlatan didn't want to play on our subpar field (it's a soccer thing).
Messi is widely considered one of the best soccer players (or footballers) of all time. Tickets to all of his Inter Miami games have become hot commodities, and here in Seattle, it has been no different.
Leading up to the match — which is a huge game, by the way — I caught up with the Emerald's resident soccer expert, Grace Madigan, to ask some key questions: Will Messi play? Why is this game so important? What is the environment like at Sounders games? And, I got Grace's prediction on the outcome.
The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: For a lot of Americans who are new to soccer, all of the different leagues and tournaments can get a little confusing. Is this a big game?
GM: People are rightfully confused, because sometimes it feels like every other few weeks there's another tournament. Here's the deal: It used to be four teams from the MLS and four teams from La Liga (Mexico). But now, it's like all of the teams in both of those leagues who are competing for this cup. It's big in that this has become a qualifier for the CONCACAF Champions Cup. So, it's like the CONCACAF Champions League. If you follow soccer, you might have heard of the Champions League in Europe. This is kind of like that for our region of the soccer world.
MD: Is Messi going to play?
GM: Right now, it seems like there's no indication. Before, there have been concerns of the turf, the playing surface, because Lumen Field has historically been a turf field, which is just not a very great surface for joints. So a lot of high-class soccer players will refuse to play on that material. I think that could be a deterrent from seeing Messi play this weekend. But we'll see …
MD: Besides seeing Messi, why should people be excited for this game?
GM: I think it's a point of pride that any soccer fan should have, and our Sounders have seen so much success in the MLS and in these tournaments that pit us against excellent international clubs. You're putting the best of the best against each other, and continuously, the Sounders have proven that they are one of the top clubs in the league and that they can hold their own. And I think something that's really cool for Sounders fans is getting to watch hometown guys on the team, like Jordan Morris. And Brian Schmetzer, the head coach, is a Nathan Hale graduate whose family has a long history of soccer in this state.
MD: What's it like being at Lumen Field for a Sounders game?
GM: It's such a fun environment. They have cheers and chants, and soccer is a fun game to watch, because there's always stuff happening. And you can kind of tune in as close as you want to the match, while at the same time you can relax, have a chit-chat with your friend, have a beer — but it keeps you on your toes, because at any second, a goal can change the whole game, which is fun.
MD: It's prediction time: Who do you think will win?
GM: I mean, you've got to go with a home team, right?! I'll go with 2–1, Sounders. I like lots of goals. And I think the Sounders have looked really good. I do think there's been a need for some finishers up top this season, so, is two goals and a win a lofty hope? Maybe — but I think they certainly can.
The Roundup Rundown
I had trouble deciding if this should be a South End Gem or a feature in the Rundown. I've really enjoyed seeing the South End through the curious lens of Emerald editor Yuko Kodama in her weekly column South End Life.
This week, Yuko explored a place that was not on my radar: Mien Villa Market.
Yuko explored the market at the Iu Mien American Association (IMAA) community center in the South End. She talked to people, tried new foods, visited booths featuring handmade crafts, and, as always, took a bunch of wonderful photos.
If you didn't make it to the market, no worries. You can experience the market and meet a bunch of community members just by reading Yuko's latest column.
Emerald contributor Kamna Shastri takes us behind the scenes with Southeast Asian indie rock band hi hi hi.
All three band members have roots around the Chinatown-International District, and the bandmates are all former employees of the Wing Luke Museum.
Kamna introduces the members, gives a history of the music, and lets us know how bands like hi hi hi are building community in Little Saigon.
You can read Kamna's full report here.
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.