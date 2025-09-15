The Roundup: All Eyes on ... the Eyes on Us

A

TCB: I mentioned this a little in my column, but it's worth noting that this was two bills, not one. So, one bill expanded the areas in which they can put CCTV cameras. So, a lot of places where the people who have historically lived there or currently live there have a lot of reasons not to want to be surveilled if it might end up in the hands of the Trump administration. So that's bad.

But then, on top of that, the second bill basically allows the police to access all of the Seattle Department of Transportation license-plate-reading cameras and traffic cameras. And they're going to make the real-time crime center a 24-hour staff facility. It's a massive, massive expansion of surveillance. It's getting to the point where it really is going to be like you can't go anywhere in public without being on camera.