The Roundup: Where Does the Money Come From?

CF: Yes. And that's why you see it reported on so often, there's absolutely a correlation. A lot of people, certainly myself, wish it wasn't that way. There is way too much influence that money has, and that money and interests have in politics, and it's corrosive. What money really buys is communication, and that's for a couple of reasons: One is the general environment. If we were talking about 20 years ago, 30 years ago, there were multiple daily papers here in Seattle. There were multiple weeklies. There was a team of reporters covering the Seattle government. People had much more of an opportunity to be well-informed by just reading the media that was available. We're in a very different situation today, where we're stretched really thin when it comes to media resources. There's much less coverage, much less accountability reporting, much less of an opportunity for the things that people were able to access and learn from for free, or close to free, and that was freely available to look up at any time. That doesn't exist anymore.

So, to get your message out now, even voters to know who you are, to know that you're running and what you stand for, you essentially have to pay to get that message out. People are hearing most of the things about the candidates from online, social media, from mailers, from ads. These are the things that are really penetrating into households. Most people aren't affirmatively looking for information about elected officials and candidates, and so it really takes a lot of money in the form of advertising, social media, ads, online reach, digital ads, mailers, cable buys, over the top, advertising, that kind of stuff, and that's all really expensive. So, essentially, money is a bullhorn. Money allows you to talk loud enough and broadly enough to communicate to enough of the public to win.

Now, your message still has to resonate. You still have to be saying things that are compelling to the public and that make people want to vote for you. But that's what those independent expenditures buy. They buy communication, they buy the type of messaging that gets in front of voters, that reminds them that there's an election in the first place, and, conceivably, persuades them about how to vote.