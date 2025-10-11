The Roundup: On the Nuances of the 'Black Vote'

A

MHG: I think part of it is on brand for Seattle. Meaning that this is a city that has, whether it's true or not, this very progressive reputation, that Seattle is very inclusive, right? I mean, you can't go to an event here without getting a land acknowledgement. And you can barely be anywhere in Seattle without there being a yard sign about "we welcome you," that includes every identity, right? So I think it's like, even though, quite frankly, electorally, you don't need one Black vote to become the mayor, or to win a citywide position, you do at least need the appearance that you are supportive of this community. At the very least, it's like brand insurance, a credential, so to speak, as an elected official.

This didn't make the article, but, you know, somebody said this (who I ended up not being able to include): A lot of times, the Black community is sort of a stand-in for your social bona fides, or your social credentials that say, "I'm supportive of the Black community, so that means I'm a social justice champion, and I'm a bona fide progressive." I think it's almost like a symbolic signifier.

Even though Black people here don't have the electoral power of a city like Chicago, if either of these candidates were to come out and flatly say they don't care about the Black community, I don't think they could win. Because I think that would be taken as a sign, particularly in Seattle, that this person doesn't share our values as a city.