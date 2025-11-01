The Roundup: 'We Got Each Other'

A

EL: They can bring food to the mutual aid station, and they can make sure the food is fresh and make sure it's food that they would give to their own family and children. They can also volunteer at the library and spend time just keeping it open so folks can have a place to be. We have our regular hours, but if folks want to be there in the evening or in the early mornings or on the weekend, they can come and hold the space so that other folks can come enjoy it and be in one place. Also, if folks want to support our work, they can donate on our site.

I think lastly, our whole goal for this is that we want people to build power by organizing together. And this is the example, what it takes to start a little cohort of neighbors that makes food, and then you can bring that down, or you can hand it to an unhoused neighbor. But let's do it together. Let's not perpetuate this belief that, "Oh, I'm one person, I can't do anything," or, "Oh, I'm one person and I'm going to do everything." Let's have the approach of, "I have 10 people who live on this block. I'm going to organize them so that we can feed our neighbors." That is strong political power. The federal government is trying to strangle us. The administration is trying to strangle us. We can show them that we have enough self-determination and power, and say to them, "You may make this uncomfortable, but we got each other."