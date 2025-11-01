The Roundup: 'We Got Each Other'
The big news dominating headlines this week was the impending suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP for short, is a federal program that helps low-income individuals and families afford nutritious food.
Here in Washington, nearly 900,000 people receive SNAP benefits, with over half of those participants being families with children.
There is good news: 25 states, including Washington, sued the Trump administration over the suspension of food stamps. On Friday, federal judges in Massachusetts and Rhode Island ruled that President Trump's administration must continue to pay for SNAP during the government shutdown.
I reached out to Washington Attorney General Nick Brown about the ruling. He said, "The Trump administration acted unlawfully by not funding SNAP benefits. The court is giving them until Monday to come up with a plan to distribute SNAP benefits in full. And if they don't, Washington State and AGs around the country will use the court system to hold the administration accountable. SNAP is a vital resource that supports feeding kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities. What the administration is doing is cruel and inhumane."
According to reports Friday, the Trump administration has until Monday to come up with a plan to at least partially fund SNAP. But at this time, it's unclear when people will actually receive their November benefits.
In the South End, plenty of people and orgs are already working — with some ramping up efforts — to ensure that as many people in need as possible have access to meals.
Taco City Taqueria in Columbia City is providing free meals to kids during November. Owner Kenyada Davis said, "I grew up on State benefits, so I know how much a free meal can mean to a family. This isn't just about food — it's about community."
Laura Clise, founder and CEO of Intentionalist, passed along this blog post with an updated list of free meals and food drives throughout Seattle.
And the Emerald has a guide on where to find free food in the South End and a guide to mutual aid groups in Seattle.
While thinking about community and the ways we step up to support each other, I reached out to Edwin Lindo, co-founder and owner of Estelita's Library. The bookstore recently launched a mutual aid station, with services like free Wi-Fi and telephone, to serve the community and help provide meals for folks in need. I spoke with Edwin about the mutual aid station, the power of community, and how people can access services at Estelita's.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: Can you tell me about the mutual aid station? What made you decide to launch this now?
EL: This has been in the works for a long time, actually. It was never in response to Trump or the administration. We have sped it up as a response. And I say that because I want to make sure that we are constantly thinking beyond Trump. And that our mutual aid, our working community, is never a reaction or response to the condition of one man. We will outlast Trump.
We always had a plan to do this. We used to do a food pantry back in our original location during the pandemic, and then at the end of the pandemic, we were like, we need to do some form of mutual aid at our Central District location. And the timing just didn't work out. So we finally got the resources, the grants, the people, the partnerships, and it's just been really good.
MD: What can people in the community do if they want to help?
EL: They can bring food to the mutual aid station, and they can make sure the food is fresh and make sure it's food that they would give to their own family and children. They can also volunteer at the library and spend time just keeping it open so folks can have a place to be. We have our regular hours, but if folks want to be there in the evening or in the early mornings or on the weekend, they can come and hold the space so that other folks can come enjoy it and be in one place. Also, if folks want to support our work, they can donate on our site.
I think lastly, our whole goal for this is that we want people to build power by organizing together. And this is the example, what it takes to start a little cohort of neighbors that makes food, and then you can bring that down, or you can hand it to an unhoused neighbor. But let's do it together. Let's not perpetuate this belief that, "Oh, I'm one person, I can't do anything," or, "Oh, I'm one person and I'm going to do everything." Let's have the approach of, "I have 10 people who live on this block. I'm going to organize them so that we can feed our neighbors." That is strong political power. The federal government is trying to strangle us. The administration is trying to strangle us. We can show them that we have enough self-determination and power, and say to them, "You may make this uncomfortable, but we got each other."
MD: For people in need, what are the hours they can come to the library for services?
EL: For everything related to the mutual aid station, the phone, the Wi-Fi, it is 24/7. We are also finalizing a hand-washing station to make sure that folks can wash their hands, wash themselves, so that they can be safe, and so that they can eat with dignity.
The Roundup Rundown
T'Challaween was a success! Huge thanks to everyone who volunteered this year, to everyone who came out, to the neighbors who always support, and, of course, to the wonderful costumed children who left with plenty of treats.
This was a tough news week, but the Emerald is always here to brighten your day. Our founder and Editor-at-Large Marcus Harrison Green did some hard-hitting reporting to answer a very important question: Who has the best pizza in the South End?
And if you have a favorite pizza spot that didn't make Marcus' list, send it my way and I'll shout it out in The Roundup next week.
