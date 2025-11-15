The Roundup: What’s Katie Wilson’s Walk-Up Song?
What's up, South End?
We made it. The last two races have been called, and we can finally put election season behind us. 🗳️😌
If you haven't heard: Rainier Vista's finest, the South End's own Girmay Zahilay, is stepping into a new seat as the King County executive. And in one of the closest mayoral elections in Seattle history, Katie Wilson edged out incumbent Mayor Bruce Harrell to become our next mayor.
Now that the hard part is over, it's time to move forward. And the best way to get over stress is by having a little fun.
During the Emerald's mayoral debate, which was in the midst of the Mariner's playoff run, our executive director, Florangela Davila, asked then-candidate Wilson a very important question: If she happened to be stepping into the batter's box, what would be her walk-up song?
In the moment, Mayor-elect Wilson struck out.
But it's all good, because here at the Emerald, we believe in second chances. And, we believe in collaborative decision-making.
So we went to our IG page and asked all of you: Now that Wilson has won, what should her walk-up song be?
Here's a sample of songs y'all suggested:
"Little Girl Gone" by CHINCHILLA
"Dancing Queen" by ABBA
"People Have the Power" by Patti Smith
"Take the Power Back" by Rage Against the Machine"
"Bad Girls" by M.I.A.
"Never the Machine Forever" by Soundgarden
"She's a Rainbow" by The Rolling Stones
We put the songs in a Spotify playlist so you can have your own Katie Wilson-inspired hype-up moment.
In the coming days and weeks, we will have plenty of time to talk policy and the future of our city. We will hold all politicians accountable, and the Emerald will always be here to speak truth to power.
But for now … Let's dance! 🪩🕺
Have a good week, South End.
The Roundup Rundown
There was a lot happening in Seattle last week, so you may have missed the sad news. Seattle SuperSonics legend and three-time basketball hall of famer Lenny Wilkens died.
Yes, you read that right: Wilkens is in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame three times — as a player, as a coach, and as a part of the 1992 "Dream Team." Wilkens spent so much time playing for and coaching (and at times both simultaneously) that I used to think he was from Seattle. But he was a New Yorker that Seattle adopted, and he had a home here until the end.
Former Seattle Times sportswriter, and current South End resident, Glenn Nelson wrote a beautiful column in remembrance of Wilkens.
Local Elections in the Emerald
I know I told you up top that election season is behind us. But not all of you are plugged into the news cycle 24/7 like I am. Maybe you heard the updates but missed the details.
The Emerald did an excellent job covering the local elections, so if you are curious about the details of Katie Wilson's victory, Agueda Pacheco Flores has everything you need right here:
If you are curious to know the ins and outs of Mayor Harrell's concession speech, managing editor Rosette Royale has the recap here:
And if you have been bombarded with enough hard news, and you would like a good laugh in reflection of local elections, I'm sure you'll at least crack a smile at this past week's DOOM LOOP from Emerald cartoonist Brett Hamil:
