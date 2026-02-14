The Roundup: How Can We Keep Our Schools Safe?
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
Before we get into it, I have to say: SEA … HAWKS! As you know, the Seahawks got it done last weekend, and we're the Super Bowl Champions. Big ups to the team, our quarterback who no one believed in, the Dark Side defense, and, of course, all of us — the 12s.
But now, we gotta transition into more serious business.
This week, I visited the memorials for the two young people who were recently killed in Rainier Beach. People were still gathered there and, as of me writing this, we still don't have any official answers on who the shooter was or why this happened.
There was, however, another shooting. This time, near Washington Middle School in the Central District.
Like many of you, I'm hoping not just for answers, but for solutions. Our children should be able to go to school without the fear of gunshots.
In the wake of all the recent violence, memories of gunfire near or at schools in the recent past, and the unconfirmed ICE reporting that led to four South End schools entering a shelter in place a few weeks ago, I did what I do best — reporting.
After I left the memorial, I headed downtown to the John Stanford Center for Educational Excellence for a one-on-one with newly elected Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.
Even though Shuldiner just took office on Feb. 2, he's the person tasked with keeping our schools safe. I spoke with him about the recent shooting, his commitment to schools in the South End, his thoughts on school resource officers, surveillance, and how he'll keep students safe from ICE.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: You have multiple schools on the Rainier Beach corridor. Parents are concerned. How can these parents be assured their children will be safe going to and coming from school?
BS: There is an incredibly tragic event that happened two Fridays ago. Two of our children were murdered, and it's unacceptable and it's terrible. Our job as a school district is to do everything we can to protect our students in the building, but also to have relationships with the city, with the police, and with the community. But first and foremost, what the school district has to focus on is making sure that the buildings that we control are safe.
And to your point, we have five schools in that area. And that's pre-K to 12th. So, we really need to make sure that we are doing all we can. I'm a very honest person. I'm very blunt. I can't promise. I'm never going to lie to you. I cannot promise that the school district is going to make sure that nobody's ever going to get hurt again. But what we can do is work tirelessly to partner with the police, with the community, with community organizations, with the mayor on trying to make things better. I've been to Rainier Beach four times now. And remember, I just started last Monday. Friday night, I'm on the phone with the police chief before I even start legally as the superintendent on Monday.
You asked the right question, which is, what can we do to make it safer? I think what we need to do is probably three things: One, we need to make sure that we and the community work together to do what we can, understanding the students and supporting our students. We've also got to focus on getting guns off the street. I was at a community meeting, and nobody said that. It was shocking to me. We have to deal with the guns that are coming into the community. The third thing is we also have to recognize that on that street, on that corridor, this is not new. And so when we say, "Well, we just need more of the same," that's not true. We have to change, and I think that means putting in more resources, but also making sure the community is part of this solution, and talking to the community.
MD: A few weeks ago, we had four schools in our neighborhood go into a shelter in place because of unconfirmed reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. Knowing what's happening in the country right now, do you have a plan to better address this moving forward?
BS: Absolutely. I wasn't the superintendent when that happened, but we do have a plan. But the issue, also, is people are just fearful, and people have anxiety. People are scared. So when they see something, they want to react, because their first thought is, "How do I protect kids?" And that's great. That's why they work for the school district. But we have to do a better job with professional development, saying, "Look, if you think something's happening, you have to call this person." You've got to call it in rather than just make a decision without the facts. But I don't fault them for doing it, because people are nervous, people are scared.
In Lansing, where I was the superintendent before, we had one of the largest refugee communities in the country, per capita, and one of the largest immigrant populations. We spent a lot of time with immigrant rights organizations, and with the refugee community, saying, here are the rules, here are the ways we're going to help you. And we even did things where we showed them the difference between a judicial warrant and an administrative warrant, because the law says ICE can't come onto property with an administrative warrant.
Look, I'll say this in 100% honesty: The safest place for a child to be is in a school, and that's because — as of today, and it could change tomorrow — there's never been a report of an ICE action in a school building. They've never actually done that. Now, might they wait at a bus stop? Might they go to the donut place? Sure. But when you're in our building, you're really protected, because we don't let anybody in. We don't even let strangers in. Because we're a school. We also have lawyers, we have rules, we have regulations.
MD: Two issues we've been discussing regarding our schools for what feels like years now are surveillance and school resource officers. What's your take on cameras and cops in schools?
BS: As somebody who's been a principal and a superintendent and a professor and a school board member, I've thought about this for 25 years. So this is something that is not new at all, but it's always specific to the community. My job is to hear what the community wants and make sure that I can do that, as long as it's also best practice. So what I would say about school resource officers: It's an SPD-employed person with a gun who has the power of arrest; I don't particularly want that person stationed in the school. Because one of the hardest things as a superintendent is, if you have somebody in your school that doesn't work for the school district, they don't have to listen to you. Cops are cops, and they're trained in a very different way than a third grade teacher. So what I hope, and I've said this to the chief, is I want to have a great relationship with SPD. I want them to make sure that they're at the bus stop. I want to make sure that they're at the corner, at the Bank of America, at Sherwin-Williams, at that Planet Fitness, because I can't be there. My job is to protect you inside. I don't necessarily want a police officer who is stationed permanently in a school building. They should be at the bus stop, and we should know them and work with them.
In terms of surveillance, the way I always think about things, and I actually said this in the community meeting, is when I think about our kids, I think they're the most important people in the world. So let's treat them like how rich people treat themselves. You know what rich people have? They've got cameras, they've got fences, they've got security, they've got all sorts of stuff. Our kids deserve that. So, when it comes to having cameras at our schools, we already have that, and we've had it for years. Sometimes it has nothing to do with safety from the outside. Sometimes a kid runs away. Sometimes it's an internal safety issue.
So, I think the school district's job is absolutely to have cameras, and to have our own security people, which we do. We have safety officers, but they work for the district. We train them. They're working as school employees. That's really powerful. And then the police should be our partner, a huge partner. They have to be at the bus stop, because I can't be there legally.
It's been two weeks since the Rainier Beach killings, and police are asking for witnesses. Anyone with information can call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.
The Roundup Rundown
Graffiti has been a topic of conversation in local politics for years. I’ve covered it myself and have always found the idea of graffiti versus street art very interesting — what we consider a nuisance, or even illegal, versus what we consider to be a mural or public art.
Emerald contributor Jas Keimig, a fellow arts writer (yes, that’s right, I consider myself an arts reporter by trade, even though y’all forget sometimes because I get comfy talking politics), recently caught up with artist Brandon Bye to talk about his new coffee table book, More Paint.
Bye is a South End resident, and his book features graffiti citywide, but it also features plenty of street art that’s displayed on walls in the South End.
There’s a new hub for health care in White Center.
Officially named “HUB” — an acronym for hope, unity, and belonging — this new facility opened adjacent to a new affordable housing complex after years of advocacy from community members.
Contributor Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero reports that the services available at the Hub include a clinic, a coffee shop, a recording studio, a maker space, a playground, and more.
The Emerald is continuing our coverage of the Rainier Beach High School basketball team. Contributor Glenn Nelson has been following the team all season.
Here, Glenn profiles Tyran Stokes, the prep phenom many believe has the potential to be a top pick in an upcoming NBA draft.
Sign Up for More!
This is an abbreviated version of The Roundup newsletter. To get the entire newsletter, including a weekly list of events to check out and my shout-out to South End Gems, subscribe here. See you next week!
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.