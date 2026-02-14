The Roundup: How Can We Keep Our Schools Safe?

A

BS: There is an incredibly tragic event that happened two Fridays ago. Two of our children were murdered, and it's unacceptable and it's terrible. Our job as a school district is to do everything we can to protect our students in the building, but also to have relationships with the city, with the police, and with the community. But first and foremost, what the school district has to focus on is making sure that the buildings that we control are safe.

And to your point, we have five schools in that area. And that's pre-K to 12th. So, we really need to make sure that we are doing all we can. I'm a very honest person. I'm very blunt. I can't promise. I'm never going to lie to you. I cannot promise that the school district is going to make sure that nobody's ever going to get hurt again. But what we can do is work tirelessly to partner with the police, with the community, with community organizations, with the mayor on trying to make things better. I've been to Rainier Beach four times now. And remember, I just started last Monday. Friday night, I'm on the phone with the police chief before I even start legally as the superintendent on Monday.

You asked the right question, which is, what can we do to make it safer? I think what we need to do is probably three things: One, we need to make sure that we and the community work together to do what we can, understanding the students and supporting our students. We've also got to focus on getting guns off the street. I was at a community meeting, and nobody said that. It was shocking to me. We have to deal with the guns that are coming into the community. The third thing is we also have to recognize that on that street, on that corridor, this is not new. And so when we say, "Well, we just need more of the same," that's not true. We have to change, and I think that means putting in more resources, but also making sure the community is part of this solution, and talking to the community.