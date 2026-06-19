The Roundup: Does Juneteenth Still Belong to Black People?

A

MHG: That's a good question. I would say, we live in America, right? Everything is commodified, whether it's Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any other holiday. It would be wishful thinking to expect anything different with Juneteenth.

I remember a few years ago, when they were first discussing making it a national holiday, and I interviewed a Black cultural historian. She talked about how one of the things she felt would happen with Juneteenth was that it would ultimately be commercialized and get to the point where we would be doing nothing but performative things, like asking people to shop at Black businesses.

And I don't want to come across as anti-support-Black-business, but today when I was at the media event for Juneteenth, you know, I called it an unfinished holiday, and the reason that it's so different from other holidays in the United States is that it's meant to spark conversation.

Particularly with the point you make about it originating in Texas, then expanding — there are still so many people who don't know what it's about. Other holidays need no explanation, but with Juneteenth, I think it provokes discussion because it has to. Especially during a time in our country when there's so much history that people are attempting to actively erase. There's so much distance people are trying to put between our past and our present.