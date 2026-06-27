The Roundup: Why Are We Hearing Gunfire in Rainier Beach?
From the Editor
What's up, South End?
We're doing this a little differently this week. I have to head out of town, so I'm writing midweek instead of end of week — so don't get upset if something wild happens and doesn't make it in here.
The first thing I want to talk about is Glenn Nelson's latest column. If you haven't read it yet, you should. He's talking about an experience unique to Rainier Beach: gunshots that are not dangerous but can still trigger a community traumatized by gun violence.
We've been talking about gun violence in the South End for my entire lifetime. This year, the community faced an unthinkable tragedy when two youth were killed at a bus stop outside of South Shore PK-8.
The Emerald covered that shooting from every angle: We were on the ground for police press conferences, community meetings, vigils. We sat down with the mayor, SPD, the superintendent of Seattle Public Schools. We spoke with community members and an organization focused on restorative justice.
Somehow, Glenn found yet another angle, and this one truly blew my mind: There's an outdoor gun range in Tukwila that SPD uses for rifle training, and Rainier Beach residents can hear it. Yes, you read that correctly — when you're in Rainier Beach, you can hear the gunshots from the firing range in nearby Tukwila.
In Glenn's column, he spoke with parents who described instances where they didn't know if gunshots meant violence in the community or target practice from the police.
For this community, having to hear gunshots daily is unacceptable. I have plans in a future newsletter to speak with local lawmakers and ask what can be done — and point out that of all the neighborhoods in our city, why does it have to be Rainier Beach where SPD gunshots echo daily?
On another note — a much happier one — we’ve got another food review from Grace Madigan. This week, she's giving the scoop on Rainier Restaurant. I don't want to spoil the review itself, but I will say that Grace recommends the corn shrimp.
As for me, I'm headed out early this week for a trip to the East Coast. I'll be in Philadelphia for the World Cup match between Ghana and Croatia. My father-in-law, who will be joining a group of us, is Ghanaian, so I'll be repping the Black Star on Saturday.
I hope y'all have a good week!
The Roundup Rundown
Sometimes it feels like news in Seattle is playing reruns. This week, Connor Nash reported that a potential $1.7 million budget shortfall could lead the Seattle Police Department to fall short of hiring goals.
I know this sounds familiar, but there's more that y'all should know. If you want to learn what this means for Aurora, North Beacon Hill, and the Chinatown-International District, read Connor's article.
I touched on this above, but trust me when I say you'll want to read this full column. Glenn does an excellent job of talking to parents, children, lawmakers, gun range workers, and everyone involved in the audible gunshots in Rainier Beach.
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This is an abbreviated version of The Roundup newsletter. To get the entire newsletter, including a weekly list of events to check out and my shout-out to South End Gems, subscribe here. See you next week!
Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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