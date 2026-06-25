SPD May Slow Hiring in 2026 Amid Budget, Training Challenges

A recruit must complete field training with a certified officer before they can go on patrol and respond to calls alone. To abide by the Seattle Police Officer Guild (SPOG) contract, an established officer has to volunteer to be a certified field-training officer. Eder said Police Chief Shon Barnes, SPD, and SPOG are "all rowing in the same direction," and Eder expects the bottleneck to be resolved by the end of the year through additional field-training certification classes.