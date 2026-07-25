The Roundup: So All the Kids Will Eat for Free After All?

A

CN: If you want to do it from the FEPP Levy, it fits in within what the levy does, and it is safer in some aspects, because you have that pot of money. Where Strauss is coming from, though, as budget chair, is asking why we would take funds from the risk portion of the levy, which is supposed to account for things like inflation. We know things will get more expensive year over year for the six years of the levy. That money is supposed to be a cushion for inflation or the general unknown.

So, the mayor was kind of right and kind of wrong at the same time.

On the flip side, if the Council wants to do it from the general fund budget, which is the big pot of taxes that we pay into, it has a $175 million deficit. So you're gonna have to make cuts — or raise taxes.