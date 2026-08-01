The Roundup: From 'Defund the Police' to 'Keep the Chief'?

A

MHG: So, I was on a conference call with a group of Black men, and the group consensus was that they didn't realize people were riding for the police chiefs in this way. How did we go from fighting against oppression from the police, and the No New Youth Jail movement, and having all this systemic analysis, to now we're caping for the top police officer?

I thought the whole thing was like, we're not trying to necessarily validate these systems that have historically oppressed us and historically been places that have beaten Black folks and, you know, overpoliced us. So, you know, what is going on here? What's the concerted effort around this?

And I know this probably isn't popular to say, but I was actually supportive when Carmen Best was here. And I understand the "copaganda" talks around Detective Cookie Chess Park, but also I see the nuance of when there was nothing else around for certain folks to do. I mean, it was an activity that folks could do. And I'm saying all that to say when I look at people like Carmen and Detective Cookie, these are people who have been here and have paid their dues in this community.

That's where the disconnect is for me. Just me as an individual, not the whole Black community. I think the thing that has been missing from this conversation is just the fact that Chief Barnes came in under a process that, at least as far as I recall, was not the most community-forward, community-centered, community-centric way. I remember even when, for instance, Carmen Best was up for police chief, there was all types of community input. I don't recall that with Chief Barnes. I want to be clear, there is nuance here, and I don't want to dismiss anybody's positive experience with Barnes, I'm just speaking for myself in reflection of a conversation I had with some of my brothers, who are all Black men, on a call today.