COLUMN | Gun Violence Didn't Move to Seattle Center. Our Attention Did.

I cannot pretend to witness what is now happening, because I have watched it happen before. Within a day of the shooting, a crowded field of corporate media and investment-banker Substackers, few of whom have spent an afternoon in a violence-interruption meeting or read a page of criminology, will have already found in three fresh bodies the confirmation of whatever they believed on Saturday morning: a depleted police force, a soft-on-crime council, and a city that "stopped enforcing the law." Read, watch, or listen to this commentary closely and you will find the old sorting logic underneath them, dressed now in the language of spontaneous concern — that a city grows dangerous when it stops punishing the poor for being poor. This argument was written before the shots were fired. The shooting was simply the occasion for publishing it.