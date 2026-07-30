COLUMN | Seattle's Progressive Values Stop at Seafair. The South End Pays the Price.

In "celebration," Seafair presents the Blue Angels, which a Navy planning document says a Thursday-to-Sunday show requires 58,000 gallons of jet fuel for the six demonstration jets. Burning that amount of fuel would produce about 566 metric tons of carbon dioxide — roughly equivalent to the annual electricity use of 118 average U.S. homes. That amount of carbon dioxide would require about 566 acres of average U.S. forests one year to sequester, an area about 1.9 times the size of Seward Park. The unlimiteds burn roughly 4 gallons of kerosene per minute, meaning eight boats in a typical race produce the equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of 1.3 gasoline-powered cars. And that doesn't even include the Grand Prix, junior, and vintage hydro races, as well as fan and equipment transportation, plus support craft.