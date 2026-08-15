The Roundup: Junk Fees Tossed in the Junkyard

A

EL: I'm a believer that we can and we should be involved in political matters, and not only the ones that we know affect us, but also the ones that they try to make us believe don't affect us. I believe that not only should we be at the decision-making table, but people in power need to know our voices are there and will be heard.

So, this was really important for the South End. I mean, this is where we live. This is where our kids grow up. If we are not in these conversations, we are allowing others to tell us what we need, and we'd be trusting them to decide things for us.

And the truth is, this is only one part. There is future legislation currently being contemplated. We all have experience and knowledge and expertise. Just because some people get paid to be lobbyists doesn't mean everything. Like, why can't the people be their own lobbyists?

And I think ultimately it's a win for the South End and our communities on all fronts. Not just renters, but it also gives small legacy homeowners an equalized position. Because what many of these larger market-rate folks were doing was just hiding fees and making their properties appear cheaper than the mom and pops, when in fact the fees would drive up prices on the back end. So this transparency really creates an avenue for folks to make the best possible financial and communal decision for themselves as a renter.