The Roundup: Junk Fees Tossed in the Junkyard
What's up, South End?
This week, Mayor Katie Wilson scored a victory: The Seattle City Council recently voted unanimously to pass Wilson's junk fee ban, which is a huge win for renters.
The legislation, sponsored by Councilmember Dionne Foster, creates transparency in the rental market by requiring clear upfront pricing and boosting enforcement on the new protections.
"Rent is already the biggest bill most Seattle families pay," said Foster. "People shouldn't have to brace themselves for a second bill made up of surprise fees. In parts of South Seattle, more than 60% of households who rent are already cost-burdened. Research shows that junk fees can add an additional 10% to 30% to a renter's total monthly payment, and these fees disproportionately impact people of color, who are more likely to pay at least one junk fee compared to white renters."
A question I was asked a few times this week, by folks I know who are renters, was simply: What are junk fees?
So, I reached out to someone who was in the room when this legislation was crafted. Edwin Lindo, executive director and co-founder of Estelita's Library, was involved in the stakeholder conversations around the new legislation.
I spoke with Lindo this week to get some clarity on what exactly "junk fees" are, why this legislation was necessary, and how it will impact folks in the South End.
This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
MD: Can you tell me exactly what junk fees are and why this legislation was necessary in the first place?
EL: "Junk fees" overwhelmingly affect folks who live in non-affordable housing units — anything that wasn't built with city, county, or government funding to require it to be affordable. They would have fees that wouldn't be transparent on the front end. So that's really what this is about. It's less about prohibiting fees, though some fees have been prohibited, but it's making clear that when you sign up for a lease, you know exactly what you're paying for.
There have been scenarios where people think rent is "X," then they are surprised about a mail room fee, a gym fee, a parking fee, a service fee. All of these tacked-on fees that some people assumed were just a part of renting, when in reality they don't have to be. That's what this legislation did. It made sure you know everything you will be expected to pay for on the front end.
MD: Got it. And to be clear: This is not about prohibiting those extra fees, but about making sure you know exactly what they are before you sign a lease?
EL: Well, it's twofold. Yes, it is what you just said, but there are some fees that have been prohibited as well. But, effectively, a landlord may not charge any mandatory or optional fee except those expressly identified.
MD: What are some examples of those fees that have been prohibited?
EL: Use of an in-unit appliance or feature. So, if there is a washer and dryer in your unit, you can't be charged monthly to use it. The other prohibited fee is access to common areas. So, hallways, lobbies, gyms, rooftops, pet facilities. For example, if there is a gym on-site, you shouldn't have to pay an additional fee to use it if it's in the building. Another one prohibited that will be big for the community is that you can no longer be charged a fee to accept rent by personal check, money order, cashier's check, or ACH. There's no more fees for collecting mail or packages. And another big one: pet rent. You can charge a security deposit for having a pet in a unit, but you can't charge a monthly fee, or "pet rent."
MD: How will this benefit renters in the South End, and what compelled you to personally get involved?
EL: I'm a believer that we can and we should be involved in political matters, and not only the ones that we know affect us, but also the ones that they try to make us believe don't affect us. I believe that not only should we be at the decision-making table, but people in power need to know our voices are there and will be heard.
So, this was really important for the South End. I mean, this is where we live. This is where our kids grow up. If we are not in these conversations, we are allowing others to tell us what we need, and we'd be trusting them to decide things for us.
And the truth is, this is only one part. There is future legislation currently being contemplated. We all have experience and knowledge and expertise. Just because some people get paid to be lobbyists doesn't mean everything. Like, why can't the people be their own lobbyists?
And I think ultimately it's a win for the South End and our communities on all fronts. Not just renters, but it also gives small legacy homeowners an equalized position. Because what many of these larger market-rate folks were doing was just hiding fees and making their properties appear cheaper than the mom and pops, when in fact the fees would drive up prices on the back end. So this transparency really creates an avenue for folks to make the best possible financial and communal decision for themselves as a renter.
BONUS TOPIC: Mayoral Recall?
I can't get out of here without addressing the other news that put Mayor Wilson in the headlines this week. I'll keep it short and sweet.
There was wall-to-wall media coverage when it was made public that Wilson was facing a recall. A lot of misinformation and half-truths have been flying around, so I wanted to make sure y'all knew what was going on.
I reached out to Halei Watkins, communications manager of King County Elections, and here's what I learned. The recall was filed by two residents in the North End, who say Wilson is "derelict in her duties for public safety." The next step will be a technical review by the Prosecuting Attorney's Office (PAO).
"If it meets the technical requirements, the PAO writes a ballot synopsis and files it with the Superior Court, where a judge will decide if the charges meet the bar of mal/misfeasance or a violation of the oath of office," said Watkins. "If it passes both of those steps, then proponents have 180 days to gather signatures to qualify a recall election for the ballot. They would submit those signatures to King County Elections for verification — this is the next time we have an active role in this process."
Watkins said most recall efforts don't make it past the legal steps to the petition phase.
The last time a recall effort actually made it to the ballot was in 2021 with former Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. The last time an elected official was recalled in King County was in 2018, when Black Diamond Councilmember Patricia Pepper was recalled in the Feb. 13, 2018, special election.
All of this is to say: Wilson being recalled is a long shot. But I'll keep y'all updated as the process plays out.
The Roundup Rundown
Interim Police Chief Andre Sayles has had a week to settle in, and last Friday, he spoke with the media.
Contributor Connor Nash headed to SPD headquarters for a face-to-face with the interim chief. Connor got an update on the Seattle Center shooting and asked Sayles about his views on community policing, public safety in the South End, and his ideas regarding police accountability.
Contributor Grace Madigan is back on the eating beat. This week, she went to Beacon Hill for dim sum at Beacon B.B.Q.
Grace reports this "no-frills" eatery is serving dim sum the old-fashioned way, with a cart of steamed baskets full of tasty goodies.
In case y'all forgot, it's still election season, and we have some news for you: Jaelynn Scott is set to become Washington's first openly transgender legislator after sailing through last week's primary.
In this reprint, courtesy of the Washington State Standard and reporter Jake Goldstein-Street, we introduce you to Scott and her plans for the 37th District in the Washington State Legislature, which includes South Seattle communities like Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Columbia City, and the Central District.
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Mike Davis is the newsletter editor and Voices editor at the South Seattle Emerald. Born and raised in Seattle's South End, Mike is a longtime journalist who's covered everything from arts and culture to sports to politics.
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