Black-and-white illustrated crowd of diverse people with varied hairstyles, ages, and expressions, drawn in a simple cartoon style.
The "rabble rousers" gather for Mayor Katie Wilson's inauguration.(Illustration: Brett Hamil)
Voices

DOOM LOOP: The Reversal

Brett visits City Hall to witness the inauguration of a new mayor in this special edition of DOOM LOOP.
Published on
2 min read
Black-and-white cartoon of a crowd gathered inside City Hall, seen from behind, with handwritten text above reading ‘I arrived at City Hall for the inauguration of Mayor Katie Wilson.’
Black-and-white cartoon of two officials seated at microphones during a public meeting, with handwritten text above criticizing officials for shutting down public comment and calling for protesters’ arrests.
Black-and-white cartoon of two disgruntled officials speaking, with handwritten captions stating they were voted out and resigned, and speech bubbles referencing failed ethics rule changes and dismissive remarks.
Black-and-white cartoon of a diverse crowd filling City Hall, with handwritten text above stating it is now full of the people officials tried to silence.
Black-and-white cartoon of several supporters listening, with handwritten text noting the unlikely political reversal and a speech bubble describing surprise at a mayoral candidate’s low initial odds.
Black-and-white cartoon of a person speaking with a companion, with handwritten text describing surprise on primary night and referencing Kalshi, a prediction betting market.
Black-and-white cartoon of a speaker at a podium with supporters holding campaign signs behind them, with handwritten text stating they have spent their career organizing people excluded from official political narratives.
Black-and-white cartoon of a newly elected mayor speaking into a microphone, with handwritten text above reading ‘But now I’m the mayor.’
Black-and-white cartoon of a mayor speaking at a podium with inclusive text above about belonging and dignity, while a supporter holding a child stands nearby with a sign reading ‘Good luck, Mayor!’
Black-and-white multi-panel cartoon illustrating a political reversal at City Hall, showing public meetings, protests, supporters, and a grassroots organizer becoming mayor, with handwritten narration emphasizing civic participation, accountability, and belonging.

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members.

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the Emerald or official policies of the Emerald.

Brett Hamil is a writer, cartoonist, and performer living on the South End of Seattle.

Help keep BIPOC-led, community-powered journalism free — become a Rainmaker today.

Voices
Doom Loop
Katie Wilson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
South Seattle Emerald
southseattleemerald.org