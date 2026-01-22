OPINION | ICE Killed Renee Good — and the Deaths Didn't Start There

Take, for example, the case of a client of mine, a 31-year-old man who died in 2025. My law students and I fought relentlessly for his opportunity to secure asylum in the United States. Having survived years of persecution and torture by his home government and months of detention by the U.S. government at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, he fought as hard as he could. Despite having a legally sound and compelling case, it was summarily denied. His fight was lost before it even started. The immigration judge, a former ICE attorney, prioritized legitimizing a violent and punitive legal system, rather than existing legal precedent. The judge did exactly what the Trump administration has demanded of the immigration system: detain for profit, deny meritorious claims, and deport mercilessly.