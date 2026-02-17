COLUMN | From Seattle to Minneapolis: Grief Travels, and So Does Solidarity

He watched two women crying and felt something click: "They get it. … They understand what it feels like to look at this face and see a daughter that could be theirs." And then he made it practical. That feeling — the sudden collapse of distance — is what "is going to continue to drive me in Seattle … to show up with people as much as possible, regardless of what they look like." He was careful, too, to name the hierarchy of harm: "Some of us need it more than others … and I'm not going to ignore that." But he refused the lie that this can be fought alone: "This movement is about all of us coming together."