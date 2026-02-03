At Rainier Beach Memorial, Students Demand Safety as Mayor Katie Wilson Listens

The King County Medical Examiner's Office released the name of one of the teens as Traveiah Houfmuse, 17. But the correct spelling of his name is Tra'Veiah Houfmuse, according to two people who knew him. The two teens were killed at the heavily used bus stop on South Henderson Street at Rainier Avenue South shortly after school on Friday. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 206-233-5000.