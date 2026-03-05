COLUMN | Civil Verdict Against Raz Simone Raises New Questions About Seattle Police

Johannessen also attempted to bring a case against SPD on behalf of Simone's victims, arguing that police had made Simone aware of the claims against him but failed to intervene. "Our position was that SPD had created an unnecessarily hazardous situation that actually increased the risk of harm for the women who were still with him," he said. That claim was dismissed under the public duty doctrine, a legal principle holding that government entities and their employees owe duties to the public at large, not to specific individuals.