OPINION | Why the Columbia City Farmers Market Feels Like a South End Third Space

As we pass by political campaign canvassers and charity foundations, the smell of lemon and fresh pasta brings us to our first stand. We find Dane Negri leading a live-cooking demo for Pasta Mama, with fresh, seasonal ingredients from the farmers market. "It's a lemon-garlic, asparagus pasta, and to get it green we just added some spinach," says Negri. "We have the recipes (printed out) and there's a scavenger hunt (to find the ingredients in the market)."