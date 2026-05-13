OPINION | Why the Columbia City Farmers Market Feels Like a South End Third Space

It's Wednesday, May 6, and the day is overcast, but dry enough for large crowds to gather on the damp grass during the opening day of the Columbia City Farmers Market. The market is surprisingly clean with many people in attendance and countless breeds of dogs.
Lots of exchanges happen between vendors and buyers. Fruit, vegetables, nuts, crafts, juice, mushrooms, and more pass between hands.
As we pass by political campaign canvassers and charity foundations, the smell of lemon and fresh pasta brings us to our first stand. We find Dane Negri leading a live-cooking demo for Pasta Mama, with fresh, seasonal ingredients from the farmers market. "It's a lemon-garlic, asparagus pasta, and to get it green we just added some spinach," says Negri. "We have the recipes (printed out) and there's a scavenger hunt (to find the ingredients in the market)."
We talk more about "gamifying" the farmers market. "The market itself has a bingo game, so if you go through and get stamps throughout the entire summer season, you can win a prize at the very end."
Behind the farmers market is Columbia Park, where groups of people huddle for post-market picnics. We meet three young educators Jazy, Zoe, and Mana.
"We're all teachers in the South End."
"I've been coming to the market for three years now. … I came with the family I nannied for, and now I'm here with my teacher friends hoping to run into the kids I work with," Jazy says.
"It's kind of cold today, but the turnout is amazing," says Mana.
"I think that there's something really appealing about having a market and small business we can support. But also just a space where kids can be, where they can wander and feel safe."
"It's a great third space" Zoe agrees.
Whether folks attend the market to socialize, meal plan, or double their EBT card value, all cultures and communities seemed satisfied. Maybe farmers markets really are the most accessible third space for Seattle locals.
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Chloe Collyer is a Seattle-born photographer, photojournalist, and photo educator whose work is deeply connected to the history and marginalized communities of the Pacific Northwest.
Youth in Focus is Seattle's only photography-based youth development organization, offering free classes and mentorship to more than 450 middle and high school students each year.
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