OPINION | Why Seattle Voters Should Back Proposition 1 for Libraries
This August, Seattle voters won't just choose candidates; they will also decide the future of our city's public library system. If you flip to the back of your primary ballot, you'll see "City of Seattle, Proposition No. 1." Should this measure pass, the Seattle Public Library will continue to meet the needs of the over 430,000 active patrons who seek its services. In the event it fails, this beloved community staple will lose a third of its funding and be forced into staff layoffs, branch cuts, and pared-down collections. Passing Proposition No. 1 means the library can continue to meet the needs of our patrons, make necessary investments in infrastructure improvements, and add more essential programming and books.
The 2026 Seattle Library Levy is a $479.76 million package that accounts for one-third of the library's overall funding for the next seven years. Critics are quick to point out that this year's levy is over double the 2019 measure. However, 70% of these funds simply go toward continuing the same services provided by the 2019 levy. What is often overlooked is that the remaining 30% will allow the library to meet the needs of our growing population and the rising demand for electronic materials, which are much more expensive than their physical counterparts.
The Columbia Branch is one of the locations that has the most to gain — or lose — from the outcome of this election. Included in the proposed levy are funds for a number of infrastructure and seismic retrofit projects, including for the Columbia and West Seattle branches. As a historic Carnegie Library, the Columbia Branch requires special maintenance and infrastructural improvements which are contingent on the passage of this levy.
The library is a universally cherished institution that positively impacts communities and contributes greatly to the quality of life in our city. While Proposition 1 faces no official opposition movement, it isn't without its detractors. Recently, The Seattle Times recommended voting no on the measure, citing concerns that the package was too large due to the $69 million in amendments the City Council added earlier in the year. However, these additional funds will add more books and programming to better serve library patrons in South Seattle and other neighborhoods.
These critical funds are also earmarked for capital improvements — urgent needs like elevator and roof replacements that will only grow more pressing and expensive should the city wait to address them. Furthermore, if the levy is approved, the library will still account for only 7% of all the property taxes paid by the average Seattle homeowner. For most homeowners, that would amount to about $9 more per month.
Seattle voters, we must ask ourselves: Is securing the future of our public library worth an additional $9 per month?
If, like me, you think the answer to this question is a resounding yes, vote YES on Proposition 1 by Aug. 4. Libraries are one of the smartest investments we can make. Let's ensure they remain open, staffed, and able to meet the needs of Seattle residents.
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W. Tali Hairston, Ph.D., was appointed to the Library Board by Mayor Jenny Durkan in March 2020 and reappointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell in May 2023. He directs the Nehemiah Initiative and is the principal researcher and owner of Equitable Development LLC, an education research and community development firm.
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