OPINION | Why Seattle Voters Should Back Proposition 1 for Libraries

This August, Seattle voters won't just choose candidates; they will also decide the future of our city's public library system. If you flip to the back of your primary ballot, you'll see "City of Seattle, Proposition No. 1." Should this measure pass, the Seattle Public Library will continue to meet the needs of the over 430,000 active patrons who seek its services. In the event it fails, this beloved community staple will lose a third of its funding and be forced into staff layoffs, branch cuts, and pared-down collections. Passing Proposition No. 1 means the library can continue to meet the needs of our patrons, make necessary investments in infrastructure improvements, and add more essential programming and books.